Panic in the Grocery Store

For those of you who have children, know that one of the hardest places to take children is not a library. It is the grocery store.

I have a two and four year old so purchasing groceries is a weekly task. Prior to children, I never truly loved the grocery store. I would go in, get what I needed, and head out. Unlike my older sister who will roam the grocery store for sheer enjoyment.

Add two small children into the mix.

If you put them in the cart, there is no room for groceries, they don’t want the cold foods touching them, the bags are rubbing their elbows, you name it. If you let them walk, the store will look like a tornado of a small army flew through.

When I take them into the grocery store, it is like that show where they give you 5 minutes to grab everything you can and throw it into the cart. There is a sense of panic that arises in me. I need food and necessities but I have roughly 10 minutes to get through the store before they start screaming. I started a trend of if they are good in the grocery store, the last aisle we will walk down will be the candy aisle. They stand there for what feels like hours deciding on the best candy that they rightfully earned and almost always pick the same ones. Bennett is a big candy corn guy, Bailey Mae is an airhead girlie.

I am an avid instacarter. I think I will stick with that from here on, at least for a while.