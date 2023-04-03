93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Parker McCollum announces additional tour dates

April 3, 2023 1:15PM EDT
Parker McCollum is giving you more opportunities to see him live this fall. 

The Texas native has added six more dates to his headlining trek, with three stops in his home state, two in Alaska and one in Pennsylvania.

His recent sold-out shows included stops in New York, Cincinnati and Detroit.

On the music front, Parker’s slated to release his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, on May 12. The record will include its lead single, “Handle On You,” which is currently number three and rising on the country charts. This LP follows 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy, which spawned the hit “Pretty Heart.”

For a full list of dates and additional ticket information, visit Parker’s website.

