Parker McCollum lines up winter tour dates

June 9, 2023 4:00PM EDT
ABC

Parker McCollum‘s closing out 2023 with five headlining shows in December.

The multiple-city trek includes stops in Las Vegas, Nevada; San Antonio, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Fort Worth, Texas. Corey KentyCatie Offerman and Chancey Williams will open on select dates.

Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets and for Parker’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

On the music front, Parker’s latest album, Never Enough, arrived in May and features the chart-topping hit “Handle On You,” as well as its new follow-up single, “Burn It Down.”

