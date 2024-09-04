Parker McCollum’s begun teasing new music

New music’s on the horizon for Parker McCollum.

The “Pretty Heart” singer hopped on Instagram Wednesday to share a Reel of him in the recording studio, with an attached sound titled “What Kinda Man” and a caption that reads “9.13.”

Parker says in the video, “We can chase that, or,” before the person he’s speaking to replies, “I would do whatever you want.”

Parker then responds, “I don’t know, I want to do them all,” as clips from his studio time are shared.

Could Parker be releasing a new song, “What Kinda Man,” on Sept. 13? You can follow him on his socials to find out as soon as the official word arrives.

Parker’s latest album is 2023’s Never Enough, which spawned the hits “Burn It Down” and “Handle on You.”

On the personal front, the country star and his wife, Hallie Ray, welcomed their first child, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, on Aug. 8.

