Parker McCollum’s dream collaborators? Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw + more

May 18, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Parker McCollum‘s got a star-studded list of country artists he’d love to collaborate with.

A fan tweeted Parker recently, asking, “Do you think you will ever do a duet with any other artist say for instance Lainey Wilson, I think would be great. #AskParkerMcCollum”

The Texas native responded with a list of country superstars. “Would love to. Miranda [Lambert], George [Strait], [Tim] McGraw… that’s a long wish list,” said Parker. 

Parker recently notched his third consecutive career number-one single with “Handle On You.” The track is featured on his new album, Never Enough, which is out now.

