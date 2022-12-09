With the release of his latest song, “Stoned,” Parker McCollum is kicking off a new musical chapter, but he says he’s still figuring out some of the key details.

For example, the title of his next record is a big question mark, he explains in a new interview with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

“I honestly haven’t even thought of a title for the record,” Parker says, “which is something that’s been bugging me a lot lately. I was wanting to name the whole tour next year after the record and they were announcing the tour.”

But when it came time to make that announcement, Parker’s next album was still nameless. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know, just call it the Spring Tour, the Summer Tour, the Fall Tour,’” he adds.

In fact, Parker’s still in the early stages of putting together a track list.

“I have two sets of track listings right now,” he says. “This order of songs, I’m down to two, and I haven’t even sat down and listened to those two and felt what they feel like top to bottom.”

Tickets for Parker’s headlining tour, set to kick off early in 2023, are on sale now.