Parker McCollum’s ‘Never Enough’ contains some “seriously personal songs”

Parker McCollum has dropped his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Never Enough.

Produced by Jon Randall, the 15-track set includes Parker’s recent chart-topping single “Handle On You,” as well as earlier releases “Stoned,” “Speed” and the heartbreaking neo-traditional ballad, “Tails I Lose.”

“This album, Never Enough, is probably my favorite record I’ve ever put out!” Parker says. “Some seriously personal songs on this record and I think some of my best songwriting. It’s very honest, very authentic, very genuine, and I hope that comes across in every song.”

To celebrate this release, Parker also shared a fiery music video for his new song, “Burn It Down.”

Of the video, Parker shares, “It was an absolute thrill to film this video out in the middle of the desert in New Mexico and spending all day long blowing stuff up and lighting my feet on fire. Great having my band out there with me and Hillary Lindsay, who sang backup vocals on the song, be part of the music video. Super grateful for that experience and hope everybody digs it!”

Here’s the track listing for Never Enough:

“Hurricane”

“Best I Never Had”

“Things I Never Told You”

“Burn It Down”

“Stoned”

“Handle On You”

“Lessons From An Old Man”

“Tough People Do”

“Speed”

“Tails I Lose”

“I Ain’t Going Nowhere”

“Too Tight This Time”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Have Your Heart Again”

“Wheel”

