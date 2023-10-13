Parker McCollum’s ready to Burn It Down in 2024

Parker McCollum has announced his 2024 headlining Burn It Down Tour.

Named after his current single, the 41-date trek kicks off January 18 in Spokane, before hitting St. Louis, Savannah, New Orleans, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Orange Beach and more. Parker will wrap things up in his home state of Texas with a show at American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi on August 31.

Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman will open on select dates.

“2024 is going to be the biggest and best show we have ever put together. I can’t wait for all the fans to come see what we are working up,” shares Parker. “The Burn It Down Tour is going to be absolutely epic.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time, after a presale beginning October 17.

For a full list of dates and ticket information, visit Parker’s website.

“Burn It Down” is currently #32 and ascending the country charts.

