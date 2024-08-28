Parmalee In Paradise Contest Rules 2024

Beaches Resorts Parmalee in Paradise; A Country Concert

(1) The Media Campaign

a. Name: Beaches Resorts presents Parmalee in Paradise: A Concert in the

Caribbean

b. Promotional Timing: August 28 th , 2024 – September 8 th , 2024

c. The media campaign (“Media Campaign”), including a contest giveaway, will run across

the Parmalee brand to promote a contest giveaway between the determined dates,

d. Winners must be selected and given information to JAWW by September 18 th , 2024, to

book the winner.

(2) Beaches Resorts and A Country Concert in the Caribbean Prize Packages

Prize fulfillment will be completed by UVI (names & release forms to be provided to UVI by

JAWW at the end of the promotion,

Beaches Resorts are All-Inclusive resort destinations. Accommodations for the prizewinner’s

shall be in a Deluxe category room, inclusive of: all meals, unlimited premium brand

beverages, daily & nightly entertainment, an array of land and water sports activities,

including daily scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, Wi-Fi in all rooms and public

areas, resort taxes, resort gratuities, and Beaches Resorts transfers to and from the resort’s

designated airport.

Round-trip international, coach/economy air transportation from TBD airline for the Prize

Winner and one (1) adult guest, from the major commercial airport nearest winner’s residence

at Prize winner and guest expense (as determined by Promotion Partner in its sole discretion)

to Turks and Caicos. Prize winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary, originating

from the same gateway. Flight(s) and TBD air carrier are subject to change and availability.

Restrictions may apply. Promotion Partner nor JAWW shall be responsible if airlines change

the gateway(s) or discontinue service from a specific gateway.

“Exclusions” – car rental, personal charges, incidental, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red

Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island

transportation, SCUBA certification courses, room services, meals outside of the selected

and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Beaches Specialty or

Gift Shops, baggage fees, and customs duties, are not included.

The prizes are to be used for purposes indicated herein and for promotional consideration as

outlined. Any changes to this agreement will render it null and void.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts – Prizing Terms & Conditions

Unique Travel, Corp, the worldwide representative for Beaches Resorts will provide:

Prizes to be provided by Promotion Partner:

One (1) prize package that will consist of A 4-day/3-night All-Inclusive stay for two (2) adults (Prize

winner and a guest) to travel to Beaches Turks & Caicos between, October 26, 2024, and October 29,

2024, to attend the Beaches Resorts, Parmalee in Paradise concert, with Frank Ray. The package will

include deluxe accommodations, two (2) economy class roundtrip tickets for the winner and guest from

TBD airline sponsor gateway city, VIP seating for Parmalee and Frank Ray Concert VIP Experience on

October 27 th , including Meet and Greet passes for both artists.

Average Retail Value Beaches Prize Package:

(i) Beaches Resorts Accommodations = US $3,636

(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $1,000 ($500 per person forced fulfillment).

(3) If Prizewinner cannot attend Beaches Resorts, Parmalee in Paradise,

the Country Concert:

If a prize winner cannot travel for the Beaches Resorts Parmalee in Paradise, A

Country Concert during the Proposed Concert Event Dates of October 26 th – October 29 th ,

2024, the winner will have until September 25 th , 2025, to determine if they want to choose a

Beaches or Sandals Package. Once decided, the prize package will be issued and valid for

redemption until September 1 st , 2025, for a four-day/three-night stay for two (2) adults

(winner and guest) to any Beaches Resorts or selected Sandals Resorts outlined below. The

trip will then be designated as the “Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package” and the recipient

shall forgo the concert event itinerary and privileged events occurring only during the

Beaches Resorts and concert event.

The Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package will then be subject to space availability and

selected blackout dates (14 days before and after all major U.S. holidays.)

It will be the responsibility of its designated radio station to inform the prizewinner that

reservations will not be confirmed until 30 days prior to the selected travel date.

Sandals or Beaches Resorts reserve the right to relocate any confirmed prizewinner from their

resort of choice to an alternate resort within the resort’s chain based upon availability of space

for the secured travel dates or for any circumstance(s) beyond the respective resort’s control.

The airfare portion of the prize will have a $400 per person cap, totaling $800 per prize if

used outside the Concert Event. The winner is responsible for getting to the nearest Major

U.S. at their own expense. Flight and Air Carriers are subject to change & availability.

Restrictions may apply. UTC is not responsible if airlines change the gateways or discontinue

service from a specific gateway. The winner and all guests must travel on the same itinerary,

originating from the same gateway.

The Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package must be redeemed for travel within one year from

the Media Campaign end date and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No extension

will be given after the Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package has expired. The Sandals or

Beaches Resorts Package will be forfeited if it is not redeemed.

Winners may choose either a Sandals Resorts or Beaches Resorts Package to use for a one-

year period. Once determined, Winners must select a resort within the list of properties

outlined below.

1.1 Sandals Resorts include:

Sandals Montego Bay – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island – Montego Bay, Jamaica

Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Sandals Ochi Beach Resort – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Plantation – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals Dunn’s River, Ocho Rios, Jamaica – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Sandals South Coast -Westmoreland, Jamaica

Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island – Nassau, Bahamas

Sandals Royal Curacao – Santa Barbara, Curacao

1.2 Average Retail Value Sandals Prize Package:

(i) Sandals Resorts Accommodations = US $2,994

(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $800 (capped at $400 per person).

OR

1.3 Beaches Resorts include:

Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa – Providenciales, Turks &

Caicos

Beaches Negril Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica

Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club – Ocho Rios, Jamaica

1.4 Average Retail Value Beaches Prize Package:

(i) Sandals or Beaches Resorts Accommodations = US $3,366

(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $800 (capped at $400 per person).

1.5 The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is subject to availability and certain blackout dates

(14 days before and after all major U.S. holidays.

1.6 The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package will be issued in the form of a prize certificate (the

“Prize Certificate”), outlining the terms and conditions of the Sandals Prize Package and

redemption procedures.

(1) ALPHA MEDIA:

(i) shall confirm that Unique Travel Corp is the Sandals / Beaches Prize Package

Provider only;

(ii) will provide JAWW Media+ Marketing (“JAWW”) with the name of the winner of the

Sandals or Beaches Prize Package so that JAWW can arrange for the Prize Certificate to

be issued.

(iii) is responsible for distributing the W-9 Form to the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package

recipient.

(iv) shall inform the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package recipient that reservations (resort

accommodations and flights) will not be confirmed until 30 days prior to the selected

travel date if not accepting the Beaches Caribbean Concert in October 2024.

(v) will ensure that the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package recipient confirms and represents

that he/she has complied with all the rules and regulations of the promotion/sweepstakes

where the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is offered and/or awarded, and that he/she

has met all eligibility requirements of the promotion/sweepstakes to receive the Sandals

or Beaches Prize Package.

(vi) will ensure that the prizewinner, his/her heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns,

hereby waive, and release any and all rights, claims, and causes of action whatsoever

he/she may have against the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package Provider now or in the

future arising out of his/her participation in the promotion and/or acceptance and

utilization of the Sandals Prize Package that he/she has won, or the exercise of any rights

granted herein.

(2) Any federal, state and/or local taxes applicable to the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package

will be the prizewinner’s responsibility to pay. Sandals or Beaches Prize Package

recipient will receive from ALPHA MEDIA and/or its designee an IRS Form 1099 (or

similar) in the amount of the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package. Neither Sandals or

Beaches Prize Package Provider, nor any of its affiliates and JAWW shall not provide any

IRS Form 1099 or similar tax form.

(3) The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package must be redeemed for travel within one (1) year

from the Prize Certificate is issued and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No

extension will be given after the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package has expired. If the

Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is not redeemed, the Sandals or Beaches Prize

Package will be forfeited.

(4) The Prize Certificate will outline the terms of the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package and

redemption procedures will be provided at the conclusion of the promotion and upon

receipt of proof of performance, for example (where applicable):

o Admin Screen Shots of promotion on social and website platforms

o recorded spots / live air checks/interviews

o Copies of promotional spots posted on pages, announcements, and email flyers

(IF APPLICABLE):

o (“Email campaigns”) – Email spam laws: ALPHA MEDIA shall abide by all spam laws

regarding any and all emails and email blast sent. Parmalee further agrees to indemnify, defend

and hold harmless, Unique Travel Corp, its subsidiaries, affiliated companies and their directors,

officers, employees, agents, successors, assigns and any supplier mentioned within an email sent

from and against all liability, damages, loss, cost or expense including but not limited to

reasonable legal fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with the failure of ALPHA

MEDIA to comply with, the violation of or the alleged violation of the Can-SPAM Act for U.S.

based emails or the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (“CASL”) for Canadian based emails or

addresses and all other laws and/or regulations regarding emails.

o Opt-ins: All promotions with an ‘opt-in’ component in favor of Sandals Resorts must

have a stand-alone message and an “unchecked box” must be provided to invite the

entrants/participants in the promotion to receive commercial electronic messages about

Sandals Resorts.

o ALL Opt-ins provided by ALPHA MEDIA shall consist only of the names, email

addresses, country and Opt-in Time Stamp of individuals who expressly opted in to

receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals Resorts and that

for the purposes of this section, a recipient will only be considered to have expressly

opted in to receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals

Resorts if they took an active step to affirmatively agree to receive such communications

and Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals Resorts was specifically identified at the time

consent was given.

o ALPHA MEDIA shall further agree to maintain and retain adequate proof that each lead

expressly opted in to receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or

Sandals Resorts, which proof must consist, at minimum, of records showing the manner

in which such consent or express opt-in was obtained, and the time that such consent or

express opt-in was obtained.

o Only the opt-in information for entrants/participants who have provided “express

consent” shall be sent directly to https://www.sandals.com/leadgen/ filling out the

required fields as indicated.