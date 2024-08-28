Parmalee In Paradise Contest Rules 2024
Beaches Resorts Parmalee in Paradise; A Country Concert
(1) The Media Campaign
a. Name: Beaches Resorts presents Parmalee in Paradise: A Concert in the
Caribbean
b. Promotional Timing: August 28 th , 2024 – September 8 th , 2024
c. The media campaign (“Media Campaign”), including a contest giveaway, will run across
the Parmalee brand to promote a contest giveaway between the determined dates,
d. Winners must be selected and given information to JAWW by September 18 th , 2024, to
book the winner.
(2) Beaches Resorts and A Country Concert in the Caribbean Prize Packages
Prize fulfillment will be completed by UVI (names & release forms to be provided to UVI by
JAWW at the end of the promotion,
Beaches Resorts are All-Inclusive resort destinations. Accommodations for the prizewinner’s
shall be in a Deluxe category room, inclusive of: all meals, unlimited premium brand
beverages, daily & nightly entertainment, an array of land and water sports activities,
including daily scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, Wi-Fi in all rooms and public
areas, resort taxes, resort gratuities, and Beaches Resorts transfers to and from the resort’s
designated airport.
Round-trip international, coach/economy air transportation from TBD airline for the Prize
Winner and one (1) adult guest, from the major commercial airport nearest winner’s residence
at Prize winner and guest expense (as determined by Promotion Partner in its sole discretion)
to Turks and Caicos. Prize winner and guest must travel on the same itinerary, originating
from the same gateway. Flight(s) and TBD air carrier are subject to change and availability.
Restrictions may apply. Promotion Partner nor JAWW shall be responsible if airlines change
the gateway(s) or discontinue service from a specific gateway.
“Exclusions” – car rental, personal charges, incidental, telephone calls, Premium Wi-Fi, Red
Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island
transportation, SCUBA certification courses, room services, meals outside of the selected
and/or designated resort, island departure taxes, purchases made at the Beaches Specialty or
Gift Shops, baggage fees, and customs duties, are not included.
The prizes are to be used for purposes indicated herein and for promotional consideration as
outlined. Any changes to this agreement will render it null and void.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts – Prizing Terms & Conditions
Unique Travel, Corp, the worldwide representative for Beaches Resorts will provide:
Prizes to be provided by Promotion Partner:
One (1) prize package that will consist of A 4-day/3-night All-Inclusive stay for two (2) adults (Prize
winner and a guest) to travel to Beaches Turks & Caicos between, October 26, 2024, and October 29,
2024, to attend the Beaches Resorts, Parmalee in Paradise concert, with Frank Ray. The package will
include deluxe accommodations, two (2) economy class roundtrip tickets for the winner and guest from
TBD airline sponsor gateway city, VIP seating for Parmalee and Frank Ray Concert VIP Experience on
October 27 th , including Meet and Greet passes for both artists.
Average Retail Value Beaches Prize Package:
(i) Beaches Resorts Accommodations = US $3,636
(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $1,000 ($500 per person forced fulfillment).
(3) If Prizewinner cannot attend Beaches Resorts, Parmalee in Paradise,
the Country Concert:
If a prize winner cannot travel for the Beaches Resorts Parmalee in Paradise, A
Country Concert during the Proposed Concert Event Dates of October 26 th – October 29 th ,
2024, the winner will have until September 25 th , 2025, to determine if they want to choose a
Beaches or Sandals Package. Once decided, the prize package will be issued and valid for
redemption until September 1 st , 2025, for a four-day/three-night stay for two (2) adults
(winner and guest) to any Beaches Resorts or selected Sandals Resorts outlined below. The
trip will then be designated as the “Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package” and the recipient
shall forgo the concert event itinerary and privileged events occurring only during the
Beaches Resorts and concert event.
The Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package will then be subject to space availability and
selected blackout dates (14 days before and after all major U.S. holidays.)
It will be the responsibility of its designated radio station to inform the prizewinner that
reservations will not be confirmed until 30 days prior to the selected travel date.
Sandals or Beaches Resorts reserve the right to relocate any confirmed prizewinner from their
resort of choice to an alternate resort within the resort’s chain based upon availability of space
for the secured travel dates or for any circumstance(s) beyond the respective resort’s control.
The airfare portion of the prize will have a $400 per person cap, totaling $800 per prize if
used outside the Concert Event. The winner is responsible for getting to the nearest Major
U.S. at their own expense. Flight and Air Carriers are subject to change & availability.
Restrictions may apply. UTC is not responsible if airlines change the gateways or discontinue
service from a specific gateway. The winner and all guests must travel on the same itinerary,
originating from the same gateway.
The Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package must be redeemed for travel within one year from
the Media Campaign end date and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No extension
will be given after the Sandals or Beaches Resorts Package has expired. The Sandals or
Beaches Resorts Package will be forfeited if it is not redeemed.
Winners may choose either a Sandals Resorts or Beaches Resorts Package to use for a one-
year period. Once determined, Winners must select a resort within the list of properties
outlined below.
1.1 Sandals Resorts include:
Sandals Montego Bay – Montego Bay, Jamaica
Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort & Private Island – Montego Bay, Jamaica
Sandals Negril Beach Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica
Sandals Ochi Beach Resort – Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals Royal Plantation – Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals Dunn’s River, Ocho Rios, Jamaica – Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Sandals South Coast -Westmoreland, Jamaica
Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island – Nassau, Bahamas
Sandals Royal Curacao – Santa Barbara, Curacao
1.2 Average Retail Value Sandals Prize Package:
(i) Sandals Resorts Accommodations = US $2,994
(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $800 (capped at $400 per person).
OR
1.3 Beaches Resorts include:
Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa – Providenciales, Turks &
Caicos
Beaches Negril Resort & Spa – Negril, Jamaica
Beaches Ocho Rios Resort & Golf Club – Ocho Rios, Jamaica
1.4 Average Retail Value Beaches Prize Package:
(i) Sandals or Beaches Resorts Accommodations = US $3,366
(ii) Airfare for two (2) = $800 (capped at $400 per person).
1.5 The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is subject to availability and certain blackout dates
(14 days before and after all major U.S. holidays.
1.6 The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package will be issued in the form of a prize certificate (the
“Prize Certificate”), outlining the terms and conditions of the Sandals Prize Package and
redemption procedures.
(1) ALPHA MEDIA:
(i) shall confirm that Unique Travel Corp is the Sandals / Beaches Prize Package
Provider only;
(ii) will provide JAWW Media+ Marketing (“JAWW”) with the name of the winner of the
Sandals or Beaches Prize Package so that JAWW can arrange for the Prize Certificate to
be issued.
(iii) is responsible for distributing the W-9 Form to the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package
recipient.
(iv) shall inform the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package recipient that reservations (resort
accommodations and flights) will not be confirmed until 30 days prior to the selected
travel date if not accepting the Beaches Caribbean Concert in October 2024.
(v) will ensure that the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package recipient confirms and represents
that he/she has complied with all the rules and regulations of the promotion/sweepstakes
where the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is offered and/or awarded, and that he/she
has met all eligibility requirements of the promotion/sweepstakes to receive the Sandals
or Beaches Prize Package.
(vi) will ensure that the prizewinner, his/her heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns,
hereby waive, and release any and all rights, claims, and causes of action whatsoever
he/she may have against the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package Provider now or in the
future arising out of his/her participation in the promotion and/or acceptance and
utilization of the Sandals Prize Package that he/she has won, or the exercise of any rights
granted herein.
(2) Any federal, state and/or local taxes applicable to the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package
will be the prizewinner’s responsibility to pay. Sandals or Beaches Prize Package
recipient will receive from ALPHA MEDIA and/or its designee an IRS Form 1099 (or
similar) in the amount of the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package. Neither Sandals or
Beaches Prize Package Provider, nor any of its affiliates and JAWW shall not provide any
IRS Form 1099 or similar tax form.
(3) The Sandals or Beaches Prize Package must be redeemed for travel within one (1) year
from the Prize Certificate is issued and is not transferable or redeemable for cash. No
extension will be given after the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package has expired. If the
Sandals or Beaches Prize Package is not redeemed, the Sandals or Beaches Prize
Package will be forfeited.
(4) The Prize Certificate will outline the terms of the Sandals or Beaches Prize Package and
redemption procedures will be provided at the conclusion of the promotion and upon
receipt of proof of performance, for example (where applicable):
o Admin Screen Shots of promotion on social and website platforms
o recorded spots / live air checks/interviews
o Copies of promotional spots posted on pages, announcements, and email flyers
(IF APPLICABLE):
o (“Email campaigns”) – Email spam laws: ALPHA MEDIA shall abide by all spam laws
regarding any and all emails and email blast sent. Parmalee further agrees to indemnify, defend
and hold harmless, Unique Travel Corp, its subsidiaries, affiliated companies and their directors,
officers, employees, agents, successors, assigns and any supplier mentioned within an email sent
from and against all liability, damages, loss, cost or expense including but not limited to
reasonable legal fees and costs, arising out of or in connection with the failure of ALPHA
MEDIA to comply with, the violation of or the alleged violation of the Can-SPAM Act for U.S.
based emails or the Canadian Anti-Spam Legislation (“CASL”) for Canadian based emails or
addresses and all other laws and/or regulations regarding emails.
o Opt-ins: All promotions with an ‘opt-in’ component in favor of Sandals Resorts must
have a stand-alone message and an “unchecked box” must be provided to invite the
entrants/participants in the promotion to receive commercial electronic messages about
Sandals Resorts.
o ALL Opt-ins provided by ALPHA MEDIA shall consist only of the names, email
addresses, country and Opt-in Time Stamp of individuals who expressly opted in to
receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals Resorts and that
for the purposes of this section, a recipient will only be considered to have expressly
opted in to receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals
Resorts if they took an active step to affirmatively agree to receive such communications
and Unique Travel Corp and/or Sandals Resorts was specifically identified at the time
consent was given.
o ALPHA MEDIA shall further agree to maintain and retain adequate proof that each lead
expressly opted in to receive email communications from Unique Travel Corp and/or
Sandals Resorts, which proof must consist, at minimum, of records showing the manner
in which such consent or express opt-in was obtained, and the time that such consent or
express opt-in was obtained.
o Only the opt-in information for entrants/participants who have provided “express
consent” shall be sent directly to https://www.sandals.com/leadgen/ filling out the
required fields as indicated.