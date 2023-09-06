93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Parmalee previews ‘For You 2’ with “Boyfriend”

September 6, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Parmalee has dropped a brand new love song called “Boyfriend.”

The upbeat romantic track was penned by lead singer Matt Thomas, producer David Fanning and hit songwriters Ashley GorleyBen JohnsonHARDY and Hunter Phelps.

Of “Boyfriend,” Matt shares, “You’re in love with a girl who’s getting treated badly and all you can think is if she was yours, you would treat her right and put a ring on her finger. The melody and production has a bit of a Country-Punk vibe, and I think it’s going to add some fun energy and attitude to our set.”

“Boyfriend” and Parmalee’s latest single, “Girl In Mine,” will be on their upcoming deluxe album, For You 2. The record arrives September 22 and is available for presave now.

 “Girl In Mine” is currently #7 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

