93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

“Party of three”: Jon Pardi and wife Summer reveal the sex of their baby

October 17, 2022 2:08PM EDT
Share
“Party of three”: Jon Pardi and wife Summer reveal the sex of their baby

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting a baby girl. 

Summer made the announcement on Instagram in a gender reveal that opens with a flashback to when she surprised Jon with the news and includes a clip of a sonogram.

Throughout the video, Summer is seen wearing various pink gowns and receiving a bouquet of pink roses from her husband. Summer also hands her husband a pink toy bunny, and he can be seen holding her baby bump. 

“Baby Pardi is a girl,” she writes at the end of the video against a pink backdrop, adding in the comments, “our little Pardi, party of three.” 

Summer also shared on her Instagram Stories that her friend threw together a gender reveal party last minute, where they unveiled the news to family and friends by popping a balloon that spewed pink confetti. 

The couple announced last month that they’re expecting their first child. The baby is due in February 2023. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Go BackKenny Chesney
2:25am
You ProofMorgan Wallen
2:22am
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
2:17am
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
2:14am
Heart Of A Small TownTim Duggar
2:07am
View Full Playlist