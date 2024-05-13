93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Paul Giamatti returning for third ‘Downton Abbey’ film

May 13, 2024 4:30PM EDT
On Monday, May 13, Focus Features announced a third Downton Abbey film is in the works, and The HoldoversPaul Giamatti will be returning.

According to the studio, Giamatti will reprise as Harold Levinson, the brother of Elizabeth McGovern‘s Cora Grantham, in Downton Abbey 3.

The character last appeared in the hit 2022 film Downton Abbey: A New Era, which was directed by Simon Curtis.

The Gentlemen series’ Joely Richardson and former Sopranos co-star Alessandro Nivola are also along for the ride for the threequel, being written by Academy Award-winning Downton creator Julian Fellowes, and BAFTA and Emmy Award winners Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

Joining McGovern will be her fellow Downton vets, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter and Robert James-Collier.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

