93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Paula Deen drops new peach cobbler bundle

July 25, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

Paula Deen‘s put together a brand new Peach Cobbler Y’all Bundle, and it’s something all you peach cobbler lovers may want to get.

Priced at $26.99, the three-item bundle includes a peach cobbler recipe tea towel, red stoneware measuring cups and Paula’s original biscuit mix, which can be used to make both biscuits and peach cobbler.

A detailed description of these items is available in Paula’s recent introductory Facebook video.

What are you waiting for? Paula’s Peach Cobbler Y’all Bundle is available now at pauladeenshop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
3:03pm
Every Storm (runs Out Of Rain)Gary Allan
2:59pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
2:55pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore Ftg Priscilla Block
2:46pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
2:42pm
View Full Playlist