93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Paula Deen’s got an Icons Bundle for you

May 30, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Share
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

In need of some delicious seasoning and dressing for your summer cookouts? Fret not, Paula Deen‘s got you covered. 

Paula has put together a special Icons Kitchen Care Package. Available now for $26.99, the bundle includes five items: a food icon towel, house seasoning, silly salt, poppyseed dressing and sweet bourbon glaze, which Paula dubs as the “number one most requested [sauce] in the stores.”

The celebrity chef also announced on Facebook that she’s giving away three sets of this bundle to fans. All you have to do is comment on the video to be in the drawing to win.

To check out Paula’s Icons Bundle, visit her online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
10:27am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
10:17am
HumanCody Johnson
10:14am
DirtFlorida Georgia Line
10:10am
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
10:06am
View Full Playlist