Paula Deen’s got your kitchen essentials
July 11, 2023 4:15PM EDT
It’s time to swap out your old kitchen towels and oven mitts for Paula Deen‘s new Kitchen Basics Bundle.
The new care package includes a blue bowl scraper, a printed towel with temperatures and measurements and an oven mitt with cooking temperatures printed on it.
Originally priced at $30.97, the three-item bundle is now going at a discount price of $22.99.
What are you waiting for? Grab yours now at pauladeenshop.com.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.