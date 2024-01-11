93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Pay tribute to George Strait with a King of Country Music T-shirt

January 11, 2024 4:15PM EST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George Strait fans: Need a new T-shirt to add to your collection? Well, you’re in luck. George has teamed with Wrangler for a new “The King of Country Music” T-shirt.

Priced at $24.99, the asphalt-colored tee features George’s face against the American flag and “George Strait” and “The King of Country Music” embossed above and below it, respectively. 

If you want to complete the Western look, you can also grab a pair of Wrangler jeans from the George Strait collection.

You can purchase your George Strait T-shirt now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take My NameParmalee
5:02pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
4:58pm
How Forever FeelsKenny Chesney 1998
4:55pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
4:44pm
Buy DirtJordan Davis F. Luke Bryan
4:42pm
View Full Playlist