The TSA recently sent the internet into a frenzy by tweeting, “Peanut butter is a liquid.”

Yes, you heard that right—those five words have gone viral, racking up over 20 million views in just a few days. The TSA doubled down, saying, “We said what we said.” Clearly, they knew this would push some buttons, but they weren’t just trolling. According to their rules, peanut butter is indeed considered a liquid, meaning if you want to bring it on a plane, it has to be in a container of 3.4 ounces or less.

But hold on—some sharp minds on the internet have pointed out that technically, peanut butter isn’t a liquid at all. It’s actually a non-Newtonian fluid. For those of you keeping score at home, it gets even geekier. Peanut butter falls under a specific category of non-Newtonian fluids called Bingham plastics, just like toothpaste and mayonnaise.

The online reactions have been priceless. One person demanded a congressional oversight hearing, while another joked about not being able to wash down a meal “with a nice cold glass of peanut butter” anymore. And then there was the straight shooter who simply told the TSA, “This is why no one likes you.”

Gotta love the internet!