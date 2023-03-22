93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Peek into Dolly Parton’s wardrobe with her new book

March 22, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Share
Miller Mobley/NBC

Get a peek into Dolly Parton‘s wardrobe and signature fashion style with her upcoming new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Arriving on October 17, the special publication will chronicle Dolly’s longtime love for fashion, and share how her quintessential and universally beloved Dolly style came to be. Fans will also get stories about the global icon’s life and career, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her private costume collection, which includes memorable wigs and high heels.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Dolly shares in a statement. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones serves as the second installment in a trilogy of books that started with 2020’s Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Dolly’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

You ProofMorgan Wallen
11:10pm
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
11:06pm
What IfsKane Brown W/ Lauren Alaina
11:03pm
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
11:00pm
DrinkabyCole Swindell
10:57pm
View Full Playlist