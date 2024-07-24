Pellet Grill Cleanup Time

I’ve always liked grilling. I probably like it more than I should. I did charcoal for years, then finally a gas grill and I made the switch to a pellet grill about 3 years ago. Now, that’s my favorite. By the way, if you ask a grilling competitor if they prefer gas or charcoal, they will say, “NEITHER”. They all grill with hardwood.

One downside to pellet grills is that they need to be cleaned from time to time. And by time to time, I mean semi-often. I like the sarcasm of the Traeger company because now and then, the screen on the grill will say things like, “A clean fire box works better” or “Time to clean the firebox”. If you go too long, the screen will actually ask, “Do you own a shop vac?!”

This week, it was time to clean the grill so I rolled out my old shop vac. This thing has been abused for years. When it was blowing ash dust in every direction, I went to the hardware store for some vacuum cleaner bags. As I looked for what I needed, I noticed the bags were $25 but an entire new shop vac was $79 and it came with bags. Hmmm. But here’s where you get to play along on my dilemma. There are only two of these left here at the sale price. One box has a damaged corner and the other has been OPENED. Which would you choose? I opted for the sealed box, figuring that the Styrofoam may have taken a hit inside the box but the unit should be OK.

Here’s the bad part of today’s exercise. My grill always fires back up and runs happy for a long time when I clean it. This time, it started giving me an error message. “Low Temp Error”. What the heck is that? I contacted Traeger support who told me the thermocouple was bad. They sent a video showing how to remove the firebox and swap out the new piece. I did that and later found my grill still had a problem. Again, back to Traeger support. They asked where I bought the thermocouple replacement. I said, “Amazon” since I was expecting them to say, “Serves you right. You should by from a Traeger store or dealer”. When I looked at the box to see where Amazon got it, hoping to see it was some sort of officially branded Traeger gear, the box just said CHINA. The Traeger support rep speculating the replacement was defective and they’re sending a Traeger blessed thermocouple. I knew something was up when the grill showed it was starting in “Cold Weather Warmup” mode and the temp on the screen was 16 degrees. What? It’s 85 outside.

You don’t realize how much you used your grill until you can’t. Here it is all cleaned up and ready to rock but I have to wait until Saturday or so when the replacement part comes in. The new shop-vac is cool though.