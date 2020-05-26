Picking Strawberries

Over the weekend, I got up super early and went to Miller Farms Market at 8am to pick strawberries. I was the first one there. And it took me roughly 20 minutes.
The strawberries are delicious. So big, sweet and juicy.
The best way to get updates on the strawberry fields is on the Miller Farms Market Facebook Page.
When I got home I laid all the berries out on a towel to air dry. Then placed a paper towel in the busket and covered them with some paper towels too. I don’t wash them until I eat them. They are still nice and fresh and I had some for breakfast this morning.