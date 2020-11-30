Pohanka Nissan Christmas Tree Challenge with Mason’s Toy Box
This year for the Pohanka Nissan Christmas Tree Challenge, we’re partnering with Mason’s Toy Box! They’re a nonprofit that lends support to families impacted by childhood illness and injury in central Virginia. All donations go towards buying gifts for the children in those families over the holidays.
We decorated a Christmas Tree for the Pohanka Nissan Christmas Tree Challenge – check it out!
On December 12th, the tree will be auctioned off – on the tree we’ve placed gift cards, including one to Best Buy that could be used to buy a new Playstation 5 or Xbox Series X!