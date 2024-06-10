Popular Scents You Might Find Repulsive
June 10, 2024 5:16AM EDT
What’s a “good” smell that you can’t stand? Popular answers include potpourri, fresh-cut grass, eggs, truffles, new car smell, and coffee.
But for fun…let’s flip it around. What’s a “good” smell that most people love, but you hate? Here are the top answers from the internet:
- Coffee: A surprising number of people said they just don’t get the appeal.
- Perfume or cologne: Especially when there’s too much of it.
- Potpourri: Or those cinnamon pinecones people put out for the holidays.
- Parmesan cheese: Someone said it smells like vomit.
- Lavender: This one’s tough because it’s used in a lot of products now.
- Fresh-cut grass: Some said they’re allergic, while others just think it smells gross.
- Cooked eggs: They said it smells like you made breakfast and farted the whole time.
- Bathroom air fresheners: A lot of people said fake fruit smells in general.
- Truffles: You either love them or hate them.
- New car smell: It gives a lot of people a headache.