Post Malone + Blake Shelton are pouring country radio “a Drink”

Post Malone and Blake Shelton are headed to country radio with “Pour Me a Drink.”

The feel-good party song hits airwaves July 15 and will serve as the follow-up to Posty’s two-week #1 hit with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help.”

“Pour Me a Drink” got its live performance debut in June when Posty and Blake teamed onstage in Nashville during CMA Fest.

“Pour Me a Drink” and “I Had Some Help” preview Posty’s forthcoming debut country album, F-1 Trillion. It’s slated for release Aug. 16 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Posty’s also gearing up to kick off his 20-date F-1 Trillion Tour Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to postmalone.com.

