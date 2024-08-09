Post Malone + Jelly Roll invite you to “kick it with the Losers”

Feeling like a misfit? Fret not, Post Malone and Jelly Roll share your sentiments, and they want you in their group.

Post Malone recently shared another snippet of an unreleased F-1 Trillion track, this time of his collab with Jelly, “Losers.”

It’s an uptempo tune that celebrates friendship and welcomes those who feel out of place in life.

“Come kick it with the losers/ The outcasts and the sinners/ The ain’t-never-been-no-winners/ Let’s hear it for the losers/ Ain’t got nowhere to fit in/ There’s a place you can always get in,” Posty and Jelly sing in what seems like the chorus of the anthemic number.

The accompanying visualizer in Posty’s Instagram Reel features him lip-synching the track while smoking a cigarette.

Posty previously teased his unreleased Tim McGraw collab, “Wrong Ones,” which serves as the opening track on his forthcoming country album, F-1 Trillion.

The 18-song record, featuring the singles “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake Shelton and “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, arrives Aug. 16 and is available for preorder now.

Posty’s saddling up for his Grand Ole Opry debut on Aug. 14 before starting the engine on his F-1 Trillion Tour on Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tickets are available now at postmalone.com.

Here’s the star-studded F-1 Trillion track list:

“Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)”

“Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)”

“I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)”

“Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)”

“Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)”

“What Don’t Belong to Me”

“Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)”

“Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)”

“Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

“Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)”

“Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)”

“Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)”

“California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)”

“Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)”

“Right About You”

“M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)”

“Yours”



