Presidential Fun Facts To Know For This President’s Day

President’s Day is coming this Monday and although most of us just recognize it as having a long weekend, a day off of work and some great deals happening in stores, what’s the real reason the holiday came into existence?

The origin of Presidents’ Day lies in the 1880s, when the birthday of Washington was first celebrated as a federal holiday. Actually, the holiday was proposed for the third Monday in February in honor of both Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays and today is sometimes understood as a celebration of the birthdays and lives of all U.S. presidents.

So now that we know the real meaning behind President’s Day, let’s take a look at some fun presidential facts to know on this holiday, just in case you happen to go to trivia this President’s Day-or you just want to sound smarter than all your friends.