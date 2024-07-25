Price revealed for unique Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle

The anticipated bundle of streaming services Disney+, Max and Hulu that was first announced in May now has a price: The package will run $16.99 a month for an ad-supported version and $29.99 a month for an ad-free experience.

According to the announcement, that works out to be 38% less than if you were to buy all three individually.

As reported, it’s an interesting collaboration, as most streaming services offer content bundles from within their corporate umbrella and don’t team up with competitors.

For example, Disney has been previously packaged with its sports brand ESPN, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the latter of which are both owned by parent company Viacom.

While ABC News’ parent company, Disney, is the majority shareholder of Hulu, Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the announcement, the package provides “a wide selection of content from the biggest and most beloved portfolio of brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.”

