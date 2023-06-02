Print your personal Hatch Show Print postcard at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Going to be in Nashville for CMA Fest? Then be sure to stop by the historic Country Music Hall of Fame on Friday, June 9.

In addition to its history-rich exhibits, the museum will host a special two-hour event at the Taylor Swift Education Center for visitors to print their very own Hatch Show Print postcards.

The all-ages activity is free with museum admission.

For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

