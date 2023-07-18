93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Priscilla Block needs your help: “Is it time” to put up a Christmas tree?

July 18, 2023 2:30PM EDT
Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

How early is too early for a Christmas tree?

Priscilla Block recently posted an Instagram Reel asking fans to help her decide when she should put up her Christmas tree. 

“I just need to know, is it time?” Priscilla asks with her artificial Christmas tree in the background. “Is it time? Or do I just wait until December? I’m thinking we wait. It’s time. Or we wait. Is it time? Is it time?”

What do you think? Should Priscilla deck out her Christmas tree now? Let her know in the comments of her Instagram Reel.

On the music front, Priscilla’s now in the top five of the country charts with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

