Producers say Max’s ‘Penguin’ series leads directly into Matt Reeves’ sequel to ‘The Batman’

July 24, 2024 5:34PM EDT
Max

Entertainment Weekly has a sneak peek of The Penguin, Max’s spin-off from Matt Reeves‘ blockbuster The Batman

Reeves is producing the small-screen project centering on the ascent of Colin Farrell‘s Oz aka Penguin. Farrell tells the magazine, “I loved doing the part in the Batman film and the idea that we would get spoiled by having eight hours to really delve into this character’s psychology and backstory. Backstory plays a big part in the television show.”

Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc calls the show “a Scarface story,” adding, “It’s a rise-to-power story of Oz before he really makes it to the top.”

Set a week after the events of The Batman, which ended with Paul Dano‘s The Riddler flooding Gotham, LeFranc says, “We’re living in the underbelly of the city. … We’re in Oz’s world.”

LeFranc explains the show is a “bridge” between the Robert Pattinson blockbuster and Reeves’ anticipated sequel. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

The Penguin debuts on Max this September.

The Batman – Part II hits theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

