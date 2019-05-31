Public Safety Days at Kings Dominion!

A roller coaster against a partly cloudy sky at sunset. Two of the loops of the roller coaster are in the foreground, with the rest of the ride continuing into the background. Several small cloud banks are scattered in the sky.

Kings Dominion is thanking public safety officials with FREE admission Monday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 9th during Public Safety Days.

Those included in the free admission offer include:

911 Dispatchers

National Guard

Department of Corrections officers

Game & Inland Fish and Conservation Officers.

ABC Officers

Court officers

Police Officers

State Police Officers

Fire Fighters

Volunteer Fire Fighters

Emergency Medical Technicians

Sheriffs & Sheriff Deputies

Friends and family of these public safety officials can also purchase discounted tickets online to use June 3 – 9.

In addition to the FREE admission for public safety officers and discounted friends/family tickets, $2 of EVERY ticket will go to the Virginia Public Safety Foundation Line of Duty Grant. This foundation offers immediate cash grant assistance to the families of public safety officers killed in the line of duty.

Kings Dominion is proud to partner with the Virginia Public Safety Foundation, which has served Virginia’s First responders for over 20 years, to give back to our community and help them will all of the amazing work they do.

*A valid police, fire or EMS ID must be presented at Kings Dominion to be granted free park admission.