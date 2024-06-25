93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Purina Tower gets a Transformation

June 25, 2024 9:50AM EDT
If you’re from Fredericksburg or you have been here a while, then you know of the Iconic Purina Tower in downtown Fredericksburg.  It’s by the train station.  It used to be painted in a red and white checker board.

The owners, (Garret and Dorothy Green) of Green Fitness and Wellness in downtown Fredericksburg have renovated the old Purina Tower.  They had help from Virginia Economic Development and Tourism, Ponshop, Print Jazz and Rainbow Painting.  It looks fantastic with a fresh coat of paint.

