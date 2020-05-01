Last week, I baked some Quarantine Peanut Butter Cookies. So yesterday, I decided to find another simple recipe to make where I already had the ingredients.
How about cheesecake? I’m calling this Quarantine- Cheesecake.
Ingredients
1 9-inch graham cracker crust
12 oz cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup sour cream
1 cup powered sugar
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions
Beat the cream cheese and sour cream until fluffy. Beat in the powdered sugar and vanilla until smooth. Pour into crust. Refrigerate for at least an hour.
When you’re ready to eat you can top with whatever you have on hand (candy, chocolate chips, fruit, crushed cookies etc.)