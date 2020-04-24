Quarantine- Peanut Butter Cookies
I did some baking yesterday afternoon. The cookies I made turned out really good. My husband really loved them.
I found a meme with a peanut butter cookie recipe that only takes three ingredients. Sounded simple and I decided to go for it.
Ingredients:
*1 cup peanut butter
*1 cup sugar
*1 egg (I used a Buttercup egg)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 325. Mix your three ingredients until creamy. Form dough into balls and put onto cookie sheet. Smash down cookies with fork. (These are optional but you can sprinkle top of cookies with some coarse sea salt or mix in some vanilla extract to the dough). Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes. It took my cookies 11 minutes to bake. Leave on baking sheet for about 5 minutes before putting them on a cooling rack. Store in an airtight container. Enjoy!
Note: You can do so many more things with these cookies. Instead of smashing them down you could leave them in ball form and let them bake. Once you take them out of the oven you can add a Hershey kiss and you have peanut butter blossom cookies. Or you can mix in chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, whatever you want in some of the dough balls before baking. Make them your own! 🙂