Quench your thirst with Reba’s Porch Day Lemonade

Country icon Reba McEntire is sharing with fans her summer-ready Porch Day Lemonade recipe.

The easy-to-make recipe uses sugar, water, fresh basil leaves and, of course, lemons.

You can check out the recipe in full on Reba’s Instagram.

Reba’s Porch Day Lemonade recipe will be included in her forthcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. It’s set for release on October 10 and can be preordered now.

