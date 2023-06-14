93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Rain can’t stop Lainey from performing for her fans

June 14, 2023 12:15PM EDT
ABC/Eric McCandless

Lainey Wilson remained unperturbed by the rain during her set at this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

Despite the downpour, Lainey chose to ditch the bells and whistles and go a cappella on her ACM Award-winning duet, “wait in the truck,” as evidenced in a clip she shared on TikTok. 

“The redneck choir was wild in Myrtle Beach last weekend.. Thank y’all for sticking it out with me and singin till the very end,” Lainey captioned the video, which featured her passionate fans singing the song with her out in the rain.

Lainey’s chart-topper singles include the Hardy-assisted “wait in the truck,” as well as “Heart Like A Truck” and 2020’s “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Her new single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” is on country radio now.

