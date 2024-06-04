Ranch Lovers This Is For You!

The national obsession with Ranch continues….

Hidden Valley Ranch has collaborated with the meal-delivery titan Hello Fresh to introduce an innovative series of ranch dressings—available exclusively (for a limited time) through mail order.

The first batch of kits flew off the shelves yesterday, with the second installment set to launch next Monday at HelloFreshRanchFlight.com. Priced at $35, each kit provides a sampling of four distinct ranch dressings, accompanied by an array of delectable snacks crafted for dipping pleasure.

Here’s a glimpse into the flavor lineup:

All Bay Long: A fusion of ranch with the beloved Old Bay Seasoning. GoGoGochujang: A tantalizing blend of ranch, garlic powder, and red chili paste, featuring the fiery Korean staple, Gochujang. Goucho Rancho: A Tex-Mex twist combining ranch with Southwest seasoning and chipotle powder. Frankenranch: A daring fusion of ranch with the fiery tang of Frank’s Red Hot sauce.

Intriguingly, a survey revealed that 37% of enthusiasts have indulged in straight ranch or even sipped it! To cater to these adventurous souls, each kit includes a custom-designed plastic flask, ideal for carrying your favorite dressing wherever your culinary adventures take you.