February 3, 2023 12:53PM EST
Ready for some country soul? Stapleton teams up with Stevie & Smokey on Sunday’s Grammys

CBS/Recording Academy

Chris Stapleton will likely lean into his R&B side Sunday night as he performs on the Grammys with the legendary Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. The announcement came Friday on CBS Mornings.

Smokey’s being honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year for 2023, along with his longtime friend, Motown founder Berry Gordy

Stapleton, of course, is a Grammy favorite, already amassing a collection of eight trophies. This year he’s up for Best Country Song, but ironically, it’s not for his singing — it’s for writing “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” with Rodney Crowell, which was recorded by Willie Nelson.

Luke Combs and Kacey Musgraves will also represent country music at the Grammys, with Kacey set to pay tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. You can watch all the action live from LA Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

