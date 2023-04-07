Real-life situations inspired Ashley McBryde’s “The Devil I Know”

Ashley McBryde has dropped a new autobiographical song, “The Devil I Know.”

The track spotlights the good and bad moments of Ashley’s life and how she stands by every decision she’s made in her life.

“Momma says get my ass my to church/ Daddy says get my ass to work/ Doctor says I gotta give up on these smokes/ Everybody’s got something to say/ About how I gotta change my ways/ Well, I got something to say of my own/ Hell, there’s hell everywhere I go/ So I’m sticking with the devil I know,” the Arkansas native confesses in the chorus.

“We’re always hearing something from somebody who thinks they know what’s best for us,” shares Ashley, who co-wrote the song with Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson. “Lose weight, your hair’s too curly, change this, change that. Things just seem to go better when you trust your own lens to see what’s good for you.”

“The Devil I Know” follows Ashley’s new single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” which dropped in February. Ashley is slated to release a fourth studio album this fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.