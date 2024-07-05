Reality Roundup: ‘Bachelorette’ diversity, ‘Love Island USA’ drama and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Jenn Tran, the first-ever Asian American lead of The Bachelorette, starts her journey on Monday, and she recently revealed she was disappointed there were not more men who share her culture and background cast for her season. “I can’t really speak to the casting process and the decisions that were made, but it is unfortunate that there weren’t a lot of Asian men this season,” Tran told Glamour.

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

Heidi Klum was such a fan of 9-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant Pranysqa Mishra‘s performance of “River Deep — Mountain High” that she hit the Golden Buzzer. The young contestant also shared how her grandmother inspired her singing aspirations. “I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you,” Klum told her. They called her together, and Mishra’s grandma broke into tears at the good news.

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Casa Amor has proved to be quite the test for Love Island USA contestant Aaron Evans. He’s been coupled up with Kaylor Martin since day one of the season, but a bombshell at Casa Amor seems to have caught his eye. In fact, fans of the show noticed Evans used the same flirty handshake he first did with Martin on the new Casa Amor islander, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, before telling her, “I already feel like I love you so much.” This sent fans reeling. “This is crazy,” a user on the social platform X wrote. “Like, I’m sick.”

