Reality Roundup: ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup’ trailer, Andy Cohen on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ break and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup (Lifetime)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard may have been released from prison a few months ago, but she says in the new trailer for her Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, she does not feel free. “I feel like I am in a different form of prison,” Blanchard says. The show, which premieres June 3, will cover everything from death threats Blanchard received on Instagram to the fallout of her marriage to Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022 during her prison sentence.

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Bravo boss Andy Cohen has given his perspective on Vanderpump Rules taking a production pause over the summer. During the May 1 episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Cohen was asked about the popular show taking a break. “We used to do this all the time with the Housewives. … We would say, ‘You know what, let’s put cameras down for four or five months and come back to them,’” Cohen said. “Sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop … so I think it’s a very good idea.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)

A new sneak peek for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is here. It shows off familiar faces Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who are all returning as full-time Housewives, and also features an explosive table fight. Bravo also released this season’s taglines, including gems like, “I’m bougie, unbothered and above your drama” from Cabral, and “It’s hard not to burn bridges when you’re on fire” from Gorga.

