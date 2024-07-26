Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA”s Rob tells all, Kamala Harris guests on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Kardashians (Hulu)

More Kardashians are on the way. As season 5 came to a close on Thursday, Hulu announced The Kardashians will be returning for season 6. Variety reports the streaming service has ordered 20 more episodes.

Love Island USA (Peacock)

Rob Rausch felt so connected to fellow Love Island USA season 6 contestant Andrea Carmona he almost followed her out the door after she got dumped from the villa, but ultimately decided against it. During a recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Rausch says he is no longer interested in continuing a relationship with her. “It’s probably better if we just kind of keep our distance for now,” Rausch said, admitting he was put off by her social media presence. “A lot has happened and she’s been posting a lot.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

Kamala Harris is about to make history as the first sitting vice president to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She will guest star of Friday’s Drag Race All Stars 9 finale, which was filmed before President Joe Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential election and endorsed Harris as his preferred successor on the Democratic ticket. “Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride,” Harris said in a clip from the episode. “So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We’re all in this together, and your vote is your power.”

