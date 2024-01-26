Reality Roundup: Monica Garcia leaving ‘RHOSLC’, ‘Queer Eye’ rumors and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Given the shocking ending of season 4, it’s probably no surprise that Monica Garcia will not be returning to the show for season 5. Producers confirmed to Variety that the controversial cast member is leaving the show after she was revealed to be the identity behind Reality Von Tease, a blogger who frequently posted negative things about RHOSLC stars. The third and final part of the RHOSLC reunion special also aired this week, in which Garcia failed to explain her actions or win back any trust from the other ladies.

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Marshall Glaze has found love again. The season 4 contestant, who previously got engaged to Jackie Bonds in the pods but didn’t make it to the altar, is now engaged to Dr. Chay Barnes. He revealed on Instagram this week that the two got engaged on December 23. He received congrats in the comments from his fellow season 4 contestants Brett Brown, Micah Lussier, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The show premiered its eighth season this week – Bobby Berk’s last. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the interior design expert cleared up rumors about his departure, including speculation it had to do with a feud between him and Tan France. Berk admits he and Tan did have a fight, after which he unfollowed Tan on Instagram, but he says it had nothing to do with the show. The real reason he left came down to the show’s contract. He says the show was intended to only run seven seasons, but Netflix offered them a contract for four more seasons – which Berk decided not to sign.

