Reality Roundup: New trailers for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Vanderpump’ and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what’s happened in the world of reality television this week:

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The new trailer for season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been released. The trailer teases some new twists to the competition, including the chance for immunity from elimination and an opportunity for the queens to judge each other. We also get a glimpse of two of the guest judges this season – Charlize Theron and Sarah Michelle Gellar. And that’s the tea!

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

The Scandoval is far from over in the new trailer for Vanderpump Rules’ season 11. In the trailer released earlier this week, we see Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix still dealing with the fallout from Tom’s cheating scandal with Rachel Leviss. When the new season picks up, the exes are still living in the same house. Awkward. Season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Traitors (Peacock)

The trailer for season 2 of the Alan Cumming-hosted reality competition series has been released. The 21 contestants are comprised of fan-favorite reality stars, including Love Island USA‘s Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, The Challenge‘s Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, Real Housewives of Miami‘s Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, basketball player Marcus Jordan, Dancing with the Stars‘ Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Shahs of Sunset‘s Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks. The first three episodes will be available to stream Friday, January 12, and weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET after that.

