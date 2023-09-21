Reba brings her “Blues” to ‘America’s Got Talent’

Reba McEntire and America’s Got Talent season 11 alum Sofie Dossi reunited on the show Wednesday, September 20.

The country icon took the stage to sing her 1982 hit “Can’t Even Get The Blues” while Sofie simultaneously showcased her contortion and acrobatic moves.

This collaboration is a full-circle moment for Reba and Sofie.

Reba, who was a guest judge on AGT‘s 11th season, gave Sofie her coveted Golden Buzzer. Since then, the 22-year-old contortionist, who finished in the top 10 that season, has also become a singer, actress and social media influencer.

Coming up, Reba will join Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan as a coach for season 24 of The Voice. The fresh season kicks off Monday, September 25, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Additionally, Reba’s new book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, will be released October 10 and October 6, respectively. You can preorder a copy now at NotThatFancy.com.

