Reba invites fans to first show at her new Oklahoma attraction

Reba McEntire‘s inviting you to her place for a show this week.

Thursday night, Reba will do a special concert at the grand opening of her new attraction, Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma. Though the performance is closed to the public, you can check it out starting at 7:45 p.m. ET on her socials.

Located near her hometown, Reba’s Place is a restaurant, bar, music venue and store built in an old Masonic Temple. The two-story building houses a restored antique bar, as well as a rotating collection of memorabilia from the Country Music Hall of Famer’s career.

If you’re hungry, you can order a “Fancy” steak dinner, chicken-fried steak, street tacos or Reba’s personal pick: pinto beans and corn bread.

You can take a virtual look around at RebasPlace.com.

