Reba McEntire is a no-frills judge in ﻿’The Hammer’ ﻿trailer

David Livingston/Getty Images

Reba McEntire is one tough judge in the trailer for The Hammer.

The country legend is the star and executive producer of the upcoming Lifetime movie that is based on the life of Kimberly Wanker, a judge in the fifth district of Nevada. The trailer shows Reba in action in court, not hesitating to knock out a criminal with her gavel when he attempts to attack her on the bench.

“I may be new, but trust this, I’ll do everything I can for the truth,” Reba narrates over a series of action shots.

The Hammer reunites the singer with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who plays Kris, Kimberly’s sister, who is a suspect in the murder of Kimberly’s predecessor, Jacob Brewer. Reba also acts alongside her boyfriend, Rex Linn, who portrays cowboy Bart Crawford.

The Hammer is set to air in 2023. In the meantime, Reba also appears in the new season of the ABC series Big Sky, premiering on September 21.

