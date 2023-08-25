93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Reba McEntire releases ‘Not That Fancy’ box set complete with apron, notepad + more

August 25, 2023 5:10PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Reba McEntire has released a new limited-edition Not That Fancy box set.

The four-item collection includes a copy of Reba’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots; its companion album, Not That Fancy; a Reba-branded apron; and a Reba-branded magnetic notepad.

Grab yours now at albumstore.reba.com.

Reba’s new album and lifestyle book arrive October 6 and October 10, respectively.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Everything She AintHailey Whitters
12:14am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
12:11am
Smoke On My MindMichael David
12:08am
MillionaireChris Stapleton
12:05am
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
12:01am
View Full Playlist