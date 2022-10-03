Reba McEntire will make Madison Square Garden debut on new leg of tour

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Reba McEntire is keeping the fun going with the extension of her Reba: Live in Concert tour.

After launching the tour in November 2021 with several sold-out shows throughout 2022, the country legend has added 14 new dates in 2023, including her debut headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The new leg takes Reba to arenas across the U.S. in March and April, beginning in Jacksonville, FL on March 9 and wrapping up on April 15 at MSG. Terri Clark and gospel group The Isaacs will open for her along the way.

“I’m just having so much fun out the road that we’ve decided to add more dates and continue the fun on in to 2023,” Reba shares on social media.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale October 7. Reba will embark on the previously announced fall leg of the tour on October 13 in Lafayette, LA.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.