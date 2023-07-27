93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Reba meets Lainey for the first time: “I’m just so proud of you”

July 27, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson got to meet country icon Reba McEntire for the first time, and it was a pretty sweet moment.

“Y’all…what even? This was one of those pinch me moments. I am such a fan of @reba as not only an artist, but just for the incredible person she is…talk about a dream come true,” Lainey captions the Instagram reel of their backstage meeting at this year’s CMA Fest. 

“You mean so much to me. You have, you have. For real,” Lainey tells Reba, who then shares some affirmative words in return.

“Well, congratulations on everything you’ve been doing. I’m just so proud of you,” she tells the already-moved “Heart Like A Truck” singer.

You can watch this sweet moment in full on Lainey’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
6:04am
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
6:02am
Meant To BeFlorida Georgia Line/ Bebe Rhxha
5:59am
GoldDierks Bentley
5:56am
Fast CarLuke Combs
5:52am
View Full Playlist