Reba’s new sitcom, ‘Happy’s Place,’ gets premiere date

July 10, 2024 3:45PM EDT
Reba McEntire‘s new NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place, is officially hitting the small screen on Oct. 18.

The network announced its premiere date Wednesday alongside photos of the show.

Come see us #HappysPlace Oct 18th on @nbc and streaming on @peacock!” Reba said on social platform X while resharing NBC’s post.

Happy’s Place will reunite the “Fancy” singer with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman and feature her real-life boyfriend and Young Sheldon and The Hammer co-star Rex Linn.

Reba returns to The Voice this fall as a season 26 coach alongside fellow coaches Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg.

On the music front, Reba’s latest release, “I Can’t,” arrived in May as the first preview of her upcoming new album. 

